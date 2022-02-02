Murder defendant walks off as trial is set to begin

Feb. 2—A man on trial this week for murdering his wife in 2017 walked out of a Morgan County courtroom Monday and failed to show up after the lunch recess, according to court documents.

Andreas Deone Shackleford, 46, remained missing Tuesday evening and the District Attorney's Office had issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear. Shackleford had been out on $100,000 bail.

In the Monday morning session as a jury was being selected, Shackleford asked Circuit Judge Stephen F. Brown to continue the trial. The motion was denied.

At about 1:45 p.m. the court announced that a jury had been selected and the trial would begin in 10 minutes. However, Shackleford could not be found by the court's bailiff. "A person familiar with the defendant reported that the defendant was gone," a court document read.

District Attorney Scott Anderson said Shackleford was out on bail, which will be forfeited, and he will be ordered held in Morgan County Jail without bond pending further orders from the court once he is apprehended.

Decatur Police and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office are looking for Shackleford, the departments said. A police spokeswoman referred all other questions to the District Attorney's Office.

"We'll get him, and we'll get him tried," Anderson said Tuesday afternoon. He said it is the first time a murder defendant had walked off since he has been district attorney.

According to police reports and court documents, Shackleford is accused of beating his wife Minnie Marie Shackleford in the head and strangling her on March 9, 2017, at their Decatur home. When Decatur police arrived at the home about 2:30 a.m., they found Minnie Shackleford unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Attempts to save her life by paramedics failed, reports said.

Shackleford was arrested, charged with murder in his wife's death and released on the $100,000 bond signed by Pronto Bail Bonding of Decatur.

On Thursday, Brown granted Shackleford's request to have attorney Griff Belser removed as his attorney, and Belser said Tuesday he has not worked on the case since last week. It was not clear Tuesday if Shackleford has new legal counsel.

Shackleford's address is listed as a post office box in Hillsboro, according to court documents.

