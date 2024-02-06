Murder defendant's attorney claims police missed evidence in Romney Meadows shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Romney Meadows sounded like a war zone for about a minute early April 24, 2022, as an estimated 50 to 60 shots broke up a large block party on Phipps Court.

When the shooting stopped, Edward Roberson Jr. and Tommy Marshall lie dead inside an apartment on the complex's south side, and Kevon McCaster, the man accused of killing the two men, also was wounded, according to opening statements in McCaster's trial.

"A rush to judgment by law enforcement resulted in a less-than-thorough investigation, and a victim of a shooting being charged with murder for the deaths of two people," defense attorney Cynthia Cook said during opening statements in McCaster's murder trial. "The evidence will show that six men were shot on April 24, 2022."

Kevon McCaster looks over some legal paperwork Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, minutes before his murder trial begins. McCaster is accused of killing Edward Roberson Jr. and Tommy Marshall during a shooting inside an apartment in the 3000 block of Phipps Court in Romney Meadows.

A group of women close to Marshall influenced the investigation and its outcome, Cook said.

"Their desire to understand what happened caused them to take a piece of information they might have actually known or observed and put it together with what must have happened if other people's information is correct," Cook said.

"The evidence will show that conclusion is not consistent with the physical evidence that was provided to law enforcement by or at the apartment complex."

If investigators compared the statements from witnesses, they would have found inconsistencies, and if they compared the statements to the evidence, more inconsistencies would have provided more evidence to who killed Roberson and Marshall and found other people who fired shots that night, Cook said.

McCaster went inside the apartment to break up a fight between his sister and another partygoer, Cook said. McCaster was at the hospital with a gunshot wound eight minutes after the shooting.

There's not enough evidence to determine who shot the six men wounded that night, Cook said, including Marshal and Roberson.

Lafayette police officers stand guard outside an apartment in the 3000 block of Phipps Court Sunday, April 24, 2022. The apartment was the scene of a double homicide.

Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Natasha Corbett's opening statement painted a more certain picture that McCaster, 23, is the man responsible for firing the particular shots that killed Roberson and Marshall.

"The focus of this trial is what happened inside that apartment," Corbett said. "The evidence will show that Kevon McCaster is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Minutes later, Lafayette Patrolman Henry Ayala testified he was near the apartment complex when the shots — between 50 and 60 shots — pierced the night air for about a minute.

His body cam captured the moments that the southeast portion when the apartment complex erupted in gun fire.

More: Lafayette man charged in April 24 killings at Romney Meadows

McCaster's bench trial resumes Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday in Tippecanoe Circuit Court.

He is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and a firearm sentence-enhancement charge.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

