Murder defendant's new trial date; defense motions for dismissal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Three days after Jermaine Garnes' attorney caused a mistrial in his murder case, he has a new trial date — Jan. 10.

That date, however, is contingent on the pending ruling on a motion to dismiss the charges.

Garnes' attorneys filed a motion Thursday objecting to a new trial date and asking that the charges be dismissed, claiming a new trial would be double jeopardy, which is a constitutional protection from being tried more than once for the same alleged crime.

Tippecanoe Superior 1 Judge Randy Williams will rule on the motion to dismiss after prosecutors present rebuttal arguments.

More:Purdue murder suspect expected in court on Friday

Garnes' attorney's motion states, "Because the jury panel had been sworn, jeopardy attaches, and further, prosecution is prohibited and defendant requests that all charges be dismissed... ."

During a hearing Friday morning, Deputy Prosecutor Cassidy Laux commented that the defense caused the mistrial, and if the motion to dismiss the charges was granted, then defense attorneys would all make the same error in an effort to get charges dismissed.

Williams asked deputy prosecutors to submit their rebuttal in writing by Tuesday.

Garnes’ jury was seated Monday and evidence began on Tuesday, but one of Garnes' attorneys, Daniel Young, caused a mistrial because of his opening statement.

More:Retired Supreme Court justice will hear case against Trustee Coles

Garnes is charged with murder, neglect and battery. He is accused of repeatedly striking 3-year-old Zeus Cox so hard that it caused his death. Zeus' mother, Crystal Cox, was convicted in May of murder, battery and neglect charges.

In Young's opening statement on Tuesday, he said, "What is in dispute and cannot be proven by the state is that Jermaine Garnes knowingly or intentionally engaged in voluntary conduct to kill Zeus or neglect him in resulting in his death.

"Did something terrible happen?" Young asked.

Story continues

"Yes," he said, answering his rhetorical question.

"But that terrible thing happened, and a trial proved that it happened at the hands of Crystal Cox," Young told jurors.

That statement caused the mistrial because Zeus did not die at his mother's hand, but rather at Garnes', according to testimony from Cox's trial. Garnes' son testified in May that he saw his father punch Zeus the night of July 4, ,2021.

The force used to inflict Zeus' injuries was so severe that forensic pathologist Dr. Darin Wolfe testified Tuesday and in Cox's trial that he typically sees these injuries in high-speed car accidents.

Williams deemed that Young's mischaracterization of Cox's role in Zeus' killing prejudiced the jurors, handicapping the prosecution from a fair trial. This prompted the mistrial ruling.

Williams will issue a ruling on the motion to dismiss next week, but for now, Garnes has a pretrial hearing on Dec. 16 and trial on Jan. 10.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Murder defendant's new trial date; defense motions for dismissal