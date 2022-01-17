Murder, dismemberment suspect allegedly threatened to cut his ex into pieces on his ‘Dexter table’

The ex-wife of a New Orleans man accused of dismembering a woman and putting her in his freezer says the suspect threatened to slice her up too, using his “‘Dexter’ table.”

Benjamin Beale, 34, was apparently referencing the TV serial killer from the Showtime series, “Dexter.”

The unidentified woman who told her story to investigators was briefly married to Beale in March 2021, NOLA.com reports. In the summer following their split, she said that Beale told her, “I will cut you up into pieces using my ‘Dexter’ table,” according to criminal court documents filed over the weekend.

The pair allegedly split after a month because the unidentified woman claimed she was fearful of Beale.

But in August of 2021, Beale is accused of calling the woman and asking her to come over and clean his home. When she refused, she said Beale showed up with a 5-foot long stick, banged on her door and threatened, “I will cut you up into pieces.”

He left, she said, but came back the next day to menace her once more, this time referring to the “Dexter” table. NOLA.com reports that Beale has also referenced the TV show on social media. The ex accused Beale of becoming violent while under the influence of illegal drugs.

He was was arrested on Jan. 11 after parts of the battered, strangled and disfigured body of 36-year-old Julia Dardar were discovered in a freezer stored on a bus located outside Beale’s New Orleans home. Cops believe the bus was being used to cook meth.

Dardar, a mother of two, was reported missing shortly before Christmas when her estranged husband told a friend he saw Beale driving the woman’s car. When authorities visited Beale’s home, he suggested Dardar may have taken her own life or overdosed on drugs. She had moved in with him in December, but was moving out, he claimed. Having seen items belonging to the missing woman still on Dardar’s property, cops returned with a search warrant and made the grisly discovery.

The victim leaves behind two teenage daughters. Relatives reportedly said Dardar struggled with a methamphetamine addiction. Cops also reported finding materials in Beale’s bus that are associated with producing drugs.