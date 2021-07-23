Murder in the first degree: Jury reaches 'guilty' verdict in Todd Pate trial

Jul. 22—A murder case that started eight years ago has reached its conclusion with the conviction of Todd Pate for first-degree murder in Hanford.

On Thursday afternoon at the Kings County Superior Court, the jury delivered its verdict after entering into deliberation following the closing arguments on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Pate's original trial was held in 2016, resulting in a hung jury when one juror felt that the murder qualified for a second-, but not a first-degree charge. The retrial was scheduled for 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade led the prosecution, and was also the lead prosecutor in the 2016 trial.

"It took a while. Mr. Pate had retained an attorney who had passed away, so it took a while to get back to where we are now with the pandemic," Esbenshade said. "But we're back here now. Same charges, we presented our evidence, had a few challenges during the trial with the witnesses, but the jury came back with a first-degree murder verdict, and we're very pleased that we were able to bring justice to this community and some healing to these members of [Melanie's] family."

Pate was charged with the murder of his wife, Melanie, in 2013. The alleged reason for the killing, according to both prosecution and Pate himself, was in regards to an impending divorce — especially in regards to custody over their son, Karter.

After the murder, Pate called 9-1-1 and admitted to the killing. Law enforcement found Melanie's body in the swimming pool with her throat cut. It was later determined that the killing was done in their kitchen, then he dragged the body to the pool. Three knives were used in the act.

Throughout the trial, Pate admitted that he had killed his wife. According to Pate, Melanie had made a dismissive comment and pushed him during an argument when the divorce papers showed she wanted 90% custody over their son. This caused him to lose control, and he blacked out during the actual killing. Defense argued it was committed in a heat of passion.

Story continues

Possible trauma from the stillbirth of their first son, Konnor, also came into the picture as a possible explanation for his actions.

"It's very clear that on Sep. 2, that Todd was not himself," said Eric Hamilton, Pate's attorney.

Prosecution, however, argued that the murder was premeditated and deliberate, citing the use of three different weapons, the method used, the moving of the body and his avoidance of the man who was trying to serve Pate his divorce papers.

Visiting Judge Edward Lacey has scheduled Pate to return to court on Sep. 8 for sentencing, while Hamilton motions for a new trial.

Pate is looking at 25 years to life in prison, with an additional year added on with a weapon enhancement.