Murder of former SLC police officer remains a mystery 10 years later

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — It has been 10 years since the murder of former Salt Lake Police Officer Kevin Meik, and loved ones say they are no closer to learning who killed him.

On January 29, 2014, Meik was found shot and killed in his Sandy home after friends and loved ones were unable to get ahold of him.

“The people that he was meeting for lunch and then going down to Provo, I believe it was, had not had him show up,” said Laura Beckstead, Meik’s good friend and former coworker. “That was very unusual. Kevin was nothing more than very precise with his meetings and to show up without a phone call was unusual.”

After a friend of his made a welfare check at his home, Meik was said to be found unresponsive, on the ground in a bedroom downstairs.

Beckstead’s husband, John, was the one who found him.

“The dog was in our truck and he came up and said, ‘He’s gone and it looks bad.'”

Since that day, both family and friends of Meik have been on a mission to find his killer.

However, with little evidence and no leads, the case has been at a standstill.

“So I don’t know that there is the possibility of getting all the answers that we want now, and especially this long after,” Beckstead said.

Between sharing memories and loving words at their fallen friend’s grave, they all vowed to continue to fight for Meik and the answers that will bring justice and comfort to this grieving family

“Oh Kevin. We’re here buddy. And I promised you we would continue the work to get you justice. And up until the point, I take my last breath that will be my agenda.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sandy police.

