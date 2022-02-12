Murder fugitives nabbed in Niagara Falls

Feb. 12—A trio of suspects in what New Jersey law enforcement agencies have called an "ambush murder" have been taken into custody in the Falls.

The U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force announced the arrests of three men in connection with the slaying of Luis "Fluff" Rivera. The crime occurred on Jan. 13 in Vineland, New Jersey.

The task force agents, along with members of the Marshals' local Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, took the men into custody, without incident, at a 24th Street home around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26.

Luis Feliciano, 19, of New Jersey, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Edwin Escobar, 20, of New Jersey was charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as other offenses related to the original homicide.

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, of New Jersey, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Feliciano, Escobar and Marlow had all been sought in connection to the murder of Rivera, 23, on Jan. 13. Rivera was shot in what witnesses said was an "ambush" as he walked out of a convenience store located in Vineland.

Authorities investigating the murder said it appeared to be "a targeted attack" on Rivera. New Jersey prosecutors said the shooting of Rivera was "not a random act."

A witness told investigators that the gunmen came out of the restroom on the convenience store and ambushed Rivera while he was still inside, but preparing to exit, the store.

Rivera died at the scene from what were described as "multiple gunshot wounds."

Investigators from the NY/NJ Regional Fugutive Task Force Atlantic City Division obtained information that the three suspects had possibly fled to the Falls. Local task force agents conducted surveillance on the 24th Street home and confirmed that the suspects were there.

"The arrest of these 3 individuals signifies the devoted work the U.S. Marshals dedicate to apprehending these most wanted individuals," Charles Salina, the U.S. Marshal for the Western District of New York, said. "Our deputies conduct countless hours of demanding and arduous investigative efforts to ensure that these dangerous fugitives are brought to justice. Once again, the collaborative efforts of our local, state, and task force partners show that our pursuit for justice has no boundaries."

Task Force said they were assisted in their work by the Vineland New Jersey Police Department, New York State Police and Niagara Falls Police.