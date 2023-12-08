Murder in Gert Town remains unsolved 25 years later

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On December 10, 1998, Derrick Glen Williams was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Gert Town.

25 years later, the case remains unsolved. It’s the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It was a Thursday night, around 8:30, when Williams was found at the intersection of Clio and South White streets. He died at a hospital ten days later.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police make an arrest in the case, you can report your tip anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

