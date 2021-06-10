Murder that happened decades ago tied to ousted Tennessee governor

Reuters Videos

This is an outdoor school in an Indian slumLocation: Ahmedabad, IndiaNeetu Gupta and Deepti Ravindrabai Chauhan have taken on the taskto teach children from underprivileged backgroundwith no access to online learning(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOCAL WOMAN-TURNED-TEACHER, NEETU GUPTA, SAYING:"They don't have mobile phones or smartphones, or even though they have, they are not able to operate them properly. So, that's why we have conducted these classes and give them regular exercises so that they will stay in touch with their studies and do not forget anything. We have 80 students every day, we have divided them in such a way that we can teach at least 80 students."The Indian government has pushed for classes to move onlineBut only 23.8% of households have access to the internetSource: A 2017-18 government report(SOUNDBITE) (Hindi) STUDENT, ANSARI NAZIA, SAYING:"I am unable to study at my home. There is only one mobile phone which is being used by my father for his work, so, that is why I come here to study."