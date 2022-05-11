‘Murder on the high seas:’ Nathan Carman faces judge in 2016 disappearance of his mother

The lengthy criminal investigation into the sensational and mysterious case of Nathan Carman returned to a federal court in Vermont on Wednesday with Carman facing a charge of first-degree murder on the high seas in the death of his mother during a boat ride off Rhode Island in 2016.

A federal judge in Rutland, Vermont ordered Carman, 28, held without bail during his initial court appearance. Federal charges against Carman in the murder of his mother Linda Carman were announced on Tuesday. According to the indictment, Carman is also accused of the deadly 2013 shooting of his grandfather, John Chakalos.

Both murders are believed to be part of a scheme to receive money and property from Chakalos’s estate and related family trusts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors alleged in court that Carman’s actions were the result of detailed planning over the course of many years, including “deceit, deception, and subterfuge.”

Prosecutors contend Carman is a flight risk and said they found $10,000 in cash at his house during a search on Tuesday.

Carman also faces fraud charges related to inheritance and insurance, in connection with the death of his mother Linda Carman.

Nathan Carman was rescued off the coast in 2016, after a week at sea, and told authorities his small boat sank during a trip with his mother. Linda Carman is missing and presumed lost at sea.

If convicted of murder on the high seas, Carman faces mandatory life imprisonment, according to the U.S. Attorney.

READ THE FEDERAL INDICTMENT HERE:

[ USA vs. Nathan Carman Indictment ]

Carman's boat

Nathan and his mother Linda Carman

John Chakalos, Nathan's grandfather

