Murder for hire suspect extradited back to Davidson County from Texas and given a $3 million bond

A man arrested last month in Texas for murder-for-hire charges in Lexington has been extradited back to Davidson County and given a $3 million bond.

D’won Nicholas Still was arrested in Dallas, Texas on August 13 with the assistance of multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies including the Lexington Police Department.

Once back in Lexington, Still was charged with solicitation for murder and given additional charges from a high-speed pursuit to include flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving and speeding.

According to information provided by the Lexington Police Department, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a 2018 Dodge Charger on Cotton Grove Road in connection with an ongoing investigation of murder for hire and soliciting to commit murder.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Still, failed to pull over and accelerated to speeds up to 85 miles per hour on Cotton Grove Road, which has a speed limit of 35-miles per hour. According to the police report, Still was passing vehicles on the shoulder of the road and crossing the center line in a no passing zone at a high rate of speed.

During the chase, Still continued onto northbound Interstate 85 reaching speeds of 130 miles per hour and driving without headlights, according to the police report. Officers withdrew from the pursuit shortly afterward due to a high likelihood of a serious accident endangering the public.

The vehicle was later located at the interstate rest stop in Davidson County at mile marker 98.

After being arrested in Texas on Aug. 13, Still was extradited back to Lexington on Sept. 9. His first court appearance for the solicitation for murder charges is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Information on the murder-for-hire and soliciting murder charges is not available due to the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

Still has previously been arrested for several violent home-invasions in the area in the past two years, including one in Davidson County.

In 2021, Still was charged with two other men in a Lexington home invasion on Jan. 11, 2021 where the homeowners were restrained with zip ties and robbed at gunpoint after the suspects broke into their house.

Alan Shane Hess, 33, of Lexington and Alexander Ballew, 27, of Guilford County, were also charged in connection with the armed robbery.

The three men were also arrested for another home invasion in Rowan County on Jan. 19, 2021 where a 93-year-old man was assaulted. They were also charged with first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon for an alleged home invasion incident in Mocksville in 2020.

According to police reports, Still was given a $500,000 bond for each of the charges in Mocksville, Lexington and Rowan County.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Murder for hire suspected returned to Lexington and given $3 million bond