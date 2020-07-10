'Murder hornet' mania: Hundreds of people think they've spotted the Asian giant hornet

Hundreds of people in Washington State have reported suspected "murder hornet" sightings in the months since the insect was first spotted in the U.S., stirring panic in a nation already reeling for the coronavirus outbreak.

But only five of those reports were bona fide Asian giant hornets, the invasive species that slaughters honeybees and can be deadly to humans, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

"Unfortunately, while their intentions are good, many people have killed and submitted many insects that are NOT Asian giant hornets," entomologists Quin Baine and Chris Looney said in mid-June. "Not only are most of these insects not harmful, they play an important role in the environment."

Entomologists have confirmed two additional sightings since the invasive hornet species gained worldwide attention in early May, when a nickname for the predators – "murder hornet" – started trending on Twitter and several news features brought the nickname to the national consciousness.

All five U.S. sightings have been in a single county in the northwest corner of Washington State, but the successive findings have been in cities further and further south, according to state detection data.

The agriculture department has set up about 600 hornet traps in areas near the sightings. At the beginning of the month, the department also began encouraging citizen scientists to set up homemade traps. Residents have already installed more than more than 1,144 traps – water bottles filled with orange juice and cooking rice wine, according to communications officer Karla Salp.

The hornets are most active in the summer and fall, but "any hornet colonies that may have started will still be pretty small, and probably wouldn't show up in our traps until later this month," Looney said.

The predators kill between 40 and 50 people annually in Japan – many victims suffer from allergies, but some have died from the potency of the venom alone. Rare complications can include localized necrosis, respiratory failure, kidney failure, liver damage and blood clots.

Last month, in the city of Bellingham, where the most recent sighting was reported, state officials discovered a fake advisory sign warning residents that the hornets are capable of decapitating humans – the second such fake sign that has popped up in the state.

"It is a human health risk that can very rarely cause death," Looney said. "We were very concerned about the health impacts early on, but based on what we’ve since learned about how it behaves in its native range, we think the risk to most individuals, even if it becomes established, is probably low."

The more immediate danger in the United States is to an already vulnerable honeybee population. A few Asian giant hornets can destroy a honeybee hive in a matter of hours: The hornets enter a "slaughter phase" where they kill bees by decapitating them. Then they defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young.

Looney said entomologists are now in "wait-and-see mode." Researchers are trying to develop more effective attractants and traps for the hornets and are running genetic analysis to try and better understand the hornet’s origins, he said.

If you think you've seen an Asian giant hornet outside of Washington State, you should report it to the state’s invasive species managers, Salp said.

"When it comes to preventing and stopping a new invasive species, we all have a role to play and this is a great example," Justin Bush, executive coordinator of the Washington Invasive Species Council, said in a statement last week. "Being aware of new plants and animals or changes in your community and then letting the experts know if something seems like a problem can save thousands, if not millions of dollars, in damages."

So how can you spot an Asian giant hornet? Entomologists put together a visual guide comparing the hornet to other commonly mistaken species, such as the bumble bee, sawfly, yellowjacket and cicada killer wasp.

