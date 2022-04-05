‘How to Murder Your Husband’ romance novelist goes on trial for allegedly murdering her husband

A 2011 essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” cannot be used as evidence against a romance novelist accused of murdering her husband, a judge ruled Monday.

Oregon author Nancy Crampton Brophy began trial Monday for the 2018 shooting death of 63-year-old husband Daniel Brophy, a chef who was killed in a teaching kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Southwest Portland.

The couple, who had wed in 1999, were facing financial trouble and drained their 401K, collecting $35,000 to pay their mortgage, home renovations, IRS bills and some travel, according to prosecutors, KPTV reported Monday.

But Nancy allegedly used more than half of that to buy a ghost gun, which she finally purchased on Christmas Eve 2017 and got delivered in January. Unable to put the gun together, Nancy bought another gun in February 2018 and, a month later, began practicing at a gun range.

Around 7 a.m. on June 2, 2018, Nancy drove to the culinary institute, according to surveillance footage shown in court Monday. Twenty minutes later, she drives away and goes home to Beavertown.

Hours later, Nancy returned to the center, now a crime scene.

Prosecutors also played audio of Nancy asking a detective four days later to write a letter specifically exonerating her in Daniel’s death so she could collect the life insurance policy, according to KPTV. She claimed the policy was worth $40,000, but investigators said she tried to claim 10 different policies that totaled $1.4 million, as well as a worker’s comp plan because he was killed on the job.

No suspects were ever identified except for Nancy, who pleaded guilty to the crime.

Judge Christopher Ramras banned prosecutors Monday from using Nancy’s “How to Murder Your Husband” essay during the trial, saying “any minimal probative value of an article written that long ago is substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice and confusion of the issues.”

“As a romantic suspense writer, I spend a lot of time thinking about murder and, consequently, about police procedure,” she wrote in the essay. “After all, if the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don’t want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don’t like jumpsuits and orange isn’t my color.”

The essay also weighed valid motives for murder, including infidelity and the costs of a divorce, and methods; knives are “really personal” while guns are “loud, messy (and) require some skill.”