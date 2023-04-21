Murder indictment issued in January shooting death

Apr. 21—A Rowlett man has been indicted on one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law.

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office reported Silviano Robles, 62, was arrested following an altercation with Homero Leos.

Robles was indicted April 14 by a Hunt County grand jury. An arraignment hearing has been scheduled June 5 with the 354th District Court.

The sheriff's office reported that it received a call at approximately 6:15 a.m. Jan. 22 in reference to suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville.

The caller reported her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots.

Deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation located Leos deceased on County Road 4106.

Sheriff's investigators and the Texas Ranger determined Leo was a victim of a homicide. Robles was arrested and is suspected to be the person responsible for the death of Leos, his brother-in-law.

Robles was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center on one count of murder in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Murder is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.