Murder indictment issued in missing person case

Jul. 11—VALDOSTA — A missing person case has resulted in a murder indictment, court records show.

The Lowndes County Grand Jury indicted Xavier Cornelius White, 33, June 30 on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and theft by taking, a grand jury calendar shows.

At 4:25 p.m., July 9, 2022, police responded to a home in the 1500 block of North Lee Street when a woman called 911 about a stranger in her backyard shed, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers surrounded the shed and ordered the man to come out; through a window, they saw the suspect wanted in the June 29, 2022, death of Napoleon Ponder, 51, of Valdosta, police said at the time.

Police had warrants on him for felony murder and aggravated assault charges, police said.

White surrendered to officers and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail without incident, police said.

At 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022, police investigated a missing person report.

During a search of a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue, police found Ponder's body, police said. He had apparently been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives identified White as a suspect, obtained warrants and asked the public for help finding him.

