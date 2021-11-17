Murder indictment returned in 1 of 2 deadly Nov. 5 Lubbock shootings

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A Lubbock County grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday against a 20-year-old man accused of shooting a man to death at a Central Lubbock apartment complex earlier this month.

Ryan Christian Menegay is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 5 deadly shooting that killed Christopher Guerra in the 4600 block of 50th Street. Guerra's killing was one of two deadly shootings within an hour of each other that Friday afternoon, although law enforcement officials by Wednesday had not publicly identified a suspect in that case.

Lubbock police officers responding to a 4:53 p.m. shots-fired call found Guerra laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Lubbock Metropolitan Special Crimes unit investigators met with Menegay, who provided a sworn statement and was released, according to an arrest warrant.

Lubbock police arrested Menegay the next day after speaking with two people, described in the warrant as "independent witnesses," who said they saw Guerra and a woman, who was identified in the warrant as his ex-girlfriend, walk out of the apartment and continue arguing.

They said Menegay followed them and was armed with a rifle. They said they didn't see Guerra make any movement they believed was threatening toward Menegay or the woman, the warrant states.

However, they said Menegay tried to hit Guerra with the butt of his rifle but missed. Then Menegay, pointing the weapon at Guerra, fired once and Guerra fell to the ground, the warrant states.

The woman reportedly told homicide investigators that she believe Menegay was defending her but said his actions were out of line.

Menegay was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains. His bond is set at $350,000.

Second shooting

The shooting was one of two separate homicide calls Lubbock police responded to that day. About 20 minutes earlier, police officials responded to a 4:20 p.m. shots fired call in the 2100 block of 90th Street, where they found 54-year-old Chad Read dead from a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting also involved an argument.

"Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after, shots were fired," according to a Lubbock police news release.

No arrests have been made in that shooting, though the shooter is known to investigators.

Police officials have said the Public Information Act prevents them from identifying the shooter, who is described as a suspect in a police report, because "there was no ongoing threat to the public."

On Nov. 10, Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek filed a motion with the Texas Attorney General's Office to recuse her office from the case because it involved a suspect who "is related to a Lubbock County elected official, who is also a potential witness."

On Tuesday, Lubbock police department officials said they have turned over the files of their investigation to the AG's office, which has appointed a prosecutor to review the case to determine whether to file criminal charges, according to a police news release.

