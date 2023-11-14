Murder inquiry as 19-year-old man stabbed in Wolverhampton

Police have launched a murder investigation after the fatal stabbing on Monday night

A murder hunt has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed.

Police were called to Laburnum Road in Wolverhampton shortly before 20:30 GMT on Monday, but the man died at the scene.

The area has been taped off so forensic investigations could be carried out and police said inquiries were continuing.

The family of the man who died had been informed and police officers were supporting them.

West Midlands Police asked for anyone who was in the area between 20:00 and 21:00 GMT to get in touch if they has seen anything.

"Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation."

The 19-year-old man died of his injuries at the scene

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Crews arrived to discover a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was in a critical condition.

"They immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police.