Murder inquiry after man found in common close in Renfrew

Police have begun a murder investigation after the body of a 52-year-old man was found in a common close in Renfrew.

Alastair Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene in Renfield Street after emergency services attended at about 03:00 GMT on Monday.

Officers are treating his death as murder after a post-mortem examination

A 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death and released pending further inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Graham McCreadie, from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said Mr Campbell was seriously assaulted by two men on Renfield Street at the junction of Wilson Street at about 01:00 on Monday.

He said they ran off along Wilson Street towards Houston Street in Renfrew Town Centre.

Both men are believed to be white, with one was wearing a dark tracksuit and dark trainers, and the other wearing either a light grey or khaki jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.

There will be an increased police presence in the area while officers investigate, with witnesses or anyone with information urged to get in touch.