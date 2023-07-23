Murder inquiry as teenager dies in hospital car park

Police and forensic investigators outside Bodmin Hospital after an 18-year-old died in the car park - Benjamin Gilbert/Stella Pictures

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenager died in a hospital car park.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of the 18-year-old boy in Bodmin, Cornwall.

Police say officers were called to an “altercation” in Wallace Street in the early hours of Sunday.

A group then fled, during which time the older boy suffered a “serious injury”.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it is believed a member of the public then took him to Bodmin Hospital.

But, despite the efforts of those at the scene, he died in the car park.

Another 18-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, said the force.

A police cordon remained in place for some time after the incident - Adrian Jasper/CornwallLive

Det Insp Ilona Rosson said: “We were called following an altercation at a property on Wallace Street, Bodmin just after midnight on Sunday, July 23.

“It is currently believed that following this altercation, a number of people fled the scene, one of which had sustained a serious injury.

“We believe that the injured person was taken to Bodmin Hospital by a member of the public.

“Despite the best efforts of those at the scene, an 18-year-old local man died of his injuries in the car park of Bodmin Hospital.

“Formal identification has yet to have taken place, but his next of kin have been informed.

“A scene guard remains in place within the car park of Bodmin Hospital.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation - Adrian Jasper/CornwallLive

Det Insp Rosson added: “We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Wallace Street, Berrycombe Road, and the A389 between Cardell Road and Bodmin Hospital between 10pm Saturday, July 22 and 1.30am on Sunday, July 23.

“Finally, we are appealing for CCTV, doorbell camera and dashcam footage that covers these areas during the stated time period as part of our investigation.

“We appreciate that this type of incident will come as a shock to the local community. We ask that people refrain from speculating on social media and if you know anything that could assist with the investigation, that you contact the police immediately.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 50230202857.

