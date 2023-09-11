Murder inquiry as toddler dies after being found in pond

Police said the girl was found in a serious condition on Sunday and died on Monday afternoon - STEVE REIGATE

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a toddler who was found in a pond ten minutes after she was reported missing.

Police in Hampshire said that the two-year-old girl was discovered in Kingsley Pond, near Bordon, Hampshire, after being reported missing from her nearby home at 5.02pm on Sunday.

Officers said originally that the girl was found in a serious condition and they were making enquiries into what happened but on Monday night said the child had died on Monday afternoon.

A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.

Witnesses said the child was found “floating” in the large pond, located just under 100m (328ft) from the closest homes on Forge Road, measuring about 175m (574ft) long and 72m (236ft) wide.

The upmarket village of Kingsley is home to just 600 people and the pond neighbours a sprawling common popular with walkers.

The child was found floating in the water - STEVE REIGATE

Witnesses said they arrived home to find the whole area cordoned off as dozens of police officers swarmed on the scene.

“There were police everywhere, we didn’t know what had happened, the whole lake was cordoned off,” a nearby resident said. “We knew it was something to do with the water but thought with the amount of police it was something dangerous.

“There were about a dozen police cars and what looked like armed police. What was strange was the way they were protecting the scene, like there may have been something suspicious. They were ensuring it wasn’t contaminated.

Another local resident said: “Detectives have been making house to house enquiries asking if we saw or heard anything. Everyone is just hoping for the best but it’s very strange. There are houses that back onto the pond and the common but the terrain is thick and it would be difficult for a toddler to make it that far”.

Police said the girl lived on Forge Road, a few hundred metres from the pond, which is home to a mix of detached houses and terraced properties as well as a pub and a community centre.

“Officers are appealing for information following the death of a child who was found unresponsive at Kingsley Pond,” a force spokesperson said.

“Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

“She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond.

“She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died this afternoon (Monday 11 September). Her family are being supported by officers.”

The large pond is popular with walkers - CHRISTOPHER PLEDGER

Police are working to establish what happened, the spokesperson said, and are asking to speak to anyone who was in the area on Sunday before the incident.

“Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information,” they said.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody.”

Speaking before police revealed the death was being treated as a murder investigation, local residents had said they were praying the little girl pulled through.

Rev Matt Boyes, vicar of All Saints Church, said: “As a parish we are praying for the family and all those involved in this situation.

“It’s every parent’s nightmare for this to be happening and the impact on the wider community will be very huge as well.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.