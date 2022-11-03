Murder investigation at Baymeadows apartment complex leads to arrest

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to the Auburn Glen Apartments off Southside Boulevard. Residents of the complex called police because of loud screaming and banging coming from one of the residence.

As patrol officers arrived on scene, residents indicated that a man was seen fleeing the area from where the noise was coming from.

Officers immediately conducted a search of the apartment, in which they discovered a woman victim, dead inside.

JSO homicide and crime scene units quickly began their investigation and a person of interest was quickly identified.

Information and evidence ultimately led detectives to Otis L. Tucker, 35, as being the suspect responsible for the homicide.

He was arrested with the help of JSO’s SWAT without incident.

Following an interview, the suspect was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

