Murder investigation ends in arrest, JSO reports

On Tuesday, September 12, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, Patrol Officers located an adult male inside of a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The male was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The suspect, who was later identified as Craig Demonte Griffin, 45, turned himself in to the police a short time later.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office responded to conduct their respective investigations. As a result of their findings, the suspect was subsequently arrested for Murder.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.