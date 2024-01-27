Murder investigation in Gorman, suspect in custody

GORMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A murder investigation is underway in Gorman after the discovery of a deceased man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Courtesy of the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office

A little after 6:00 p.m. on January 25th, the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in Gorman in reference to a deceased person. When on the scene, crews discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was identified as 66-year-old Jamie Webb of Granbury, Texas.

Another man, identified as 68-year-old Rodney Roberts of Gorman, Texas, was found on the scene. He was arrested and charged with Murder. He remains held in the Eastland County Jail.

The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation. According to the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, no further information will be released at this time pending investigation.

