Murder investigation lads to the arrest of Demyya Thomas for 2nd degree murder

On Friday, December 8, 2023 just after 5:00 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to someone having been stabbed in the 1400 block of W. Union Street.

Upon arrival, officers located 46-year-old Reginald Curtis lying outside suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound.

Members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded as well and pronounced the victim deceased upon their arrival.

Members of JSO’s Homicide Team #4, along with the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene to begin their respective investigation.

Detectives identified a witness, who advised of the location of the potential suspect. Officers responded to the given location where they located and detained Demyya Thomas, a 43-year-old black female.

After vetting the available information at the crime scene and following an interview of the suspect, Thomas was arrested for 2nd Degree Murder in the death of the victim and transported to the Pretrial Detention Facility.

