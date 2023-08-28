Murder investigation launched after human remains found on Bournemouth path

The remains were found by a footpath that runs down the sloping cliff to the main promenade - BNPS

Police have launched a murder inquiry after human remains were found on a path to Bournemouth beach over the weekend.

A member of the public found the remains in undergrowth next to the Manor Steps zig-zag path at Boscombe, a suburb of the Dorset resort, at around 1.10pm.

Police launched the investigation and cordoned off the footpath, which runs down the 100ft sloping cliff to the main promenade. The path remains closed on Monday, with police dogs scouring the grassland near where the remains were found.

Police have not yet identified whether the victim is male or female, and it is not clear how long the remains had been on the clifftop.

Increased police presence

Detective Inspector Neil Third, of the Dorset Police Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We are treating this as a murder investigation, and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and the circumstances surrounding their death.

“I am appealing to anyone with any information regarding this matter, or who has seen any suspicious activity around the area of the Manor Steps zig-zag in Boscombe in recent days, to please inform police. Any information, images or other material can be uploaded to the major incident public portal that has been set up.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while further detailed enquiries are conducted, and I would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding while this is in place.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence in the vicinity, and officers can be approached by members of the public with any information or concerns.”

