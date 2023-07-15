Murder investigation launched after man and woman found dead at shooting school

The deaths occurred about six miles south of the Humber Bridge in North Lincolnshire - Timothy Kirman/Getty Images/EyeEm

A murder investigation has been launched after a man and woman were found dead at a shooting school.

Humberside Police were called to White Lodge Shooting School on College Road near Thornton Curtis, about six miles south of the Humber Bridge in North Lincolnshire, at around 3.40pm on Friday after reports of a concern for safety.

A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Senior investigating officer Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “Inquiries are in the very early stages to establish the circumstances of the man and woman’s death.

“A homicide investigation has commenced, and both deaths are being treated as suspicious at this time until we establish the facts.

“We can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this inquiry.

“A scene guard will be in place while we carry out our investigation, and residents will likely observe an increased policing presence in the area as we carry out all lines of inquiry.”

He said next of kin of both victims have been notified and are being supported.

“We would like to reassure local residents there is no risk to the wider public and that we will be conducting house-to-house visits to provide reassurance,” Mr Curtis added.

