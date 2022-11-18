Murder investigation underway after body found Thursday in Mercer Mall parking lot

Nov. 18—BLUEFIELD — A murder investigation was started Thursday morning after a person who had been shot several times was found outside a local restaurant.

At about 2:34 a.m., members of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to Sauced N Loaded, located at the Mercer Mall, after a male individual was found lying unresponsive in the parking lot, according to a statement issued by the sheriff's department.

"On arrival, it was found that the male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to investigators.

The victim's identity was not released due to the ongoing investigation.

Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said later that the body had been sent to the State Medical Examiner. Additional information was not being released Thursday.

The incident is now a murder investigation and anyone with information pertaining to it is asked to contact Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Hatfield can be contacted on the internet at m.t.hatfield@wvmcs.org or at 304-913-4083. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department can be reached at 304-487-8364.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

