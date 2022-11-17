Murder investigation underway in Mercer County following fatal shooting

Nov. 17—BLUEFIELD — A homicide investigation is underway in Mercer County after an early morning shooting in the parking lot of the Mercer Mall.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded at 2:34 a.m. Thursday to Sauced and Loaded at the Mercer Mall in response to a male lying in the parking lot unresponsive, according to a report by Detective-Corporal M.T. Hatfield.

On arrival, the deputies determined the male had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

At this time, the shooting is being investigated as a homicide, Hatfield said. Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Hatfield with the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office can be reached at 304-487-8364.

Hatfield said the identification of the victim is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

No other details were immediately released Thursday regarding the ongoing homicide investigation.

