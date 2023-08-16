Murder investigation underway after missing man's remains found in Goodyear

The county has opened a murder investigation and two people have been criminally charged related to a father and son who recently went missing.

On July 11, the family of Chad Holvig reported him missing.

His son, Dalton Holvig, was last heard from on July 17, and also presumed missing.

Acting on information provided by the family, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said at a press conference Tuesday his office obtained and executed a search warrant on a home in Goodyear on August 4, led by the office's Tactical Operations Unit.

The home was owned by Roberto and Christina Bernal, whom the Sheriff said were known acquaintances of the Holvigs.

The Sheriff's Office said that the search resulted in the discovery of Dalton Holvig, still alive but suffering from gunshot wounds that he had suffered weeks prior to his discovery on the property. Penzone said Dalton did not appear to have received any medical care and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff's Office also found two bodies on the property, who have been identified as Chad Holvig and 31-year-old Anthony Vayne. Holvig's cause of death is still under investigation. According to the county medical examiner, Vayne died of a gunshot wound. The Sheriff said Vayne's connection to the property and the Bernals had not yet been determined, and it was unclear how long his body had been at the property.

Sheriff Penzone said Roberto Bernal was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by prohibited possessor. He said Roberto Bernal is accused of shooting Dalton. Christina Bernal was charged with possession of a weapon by prohibited possessor.

Penzone said the Maricopa County Attorneys Office additionally charged both Bernals with kidnapping. The County Attorney did not immediately confirm the charges on Tuesday.

Penzone said no charges have yet been filed regarding the death of Vayne.

The Sheriff made references to drug use at the property but declined to elaborate on any more details of the case or potential motives.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Murder investigation underway after missing man's remains found in Goodyear