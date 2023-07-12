After murder of Johnstown woman, officials urge abuse victims to seek help

Jul. 12—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Many people are in physically abusive relationships, and there are many complex factors that keep them in those relationships, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said on Tuesday.

Sometimes it's for economic reasons, he said. Sometimes it's a misguided concept of love. Sometimes it's complicated by children or family ties.

Officials allege that one such relationship culminated on Saturday in a man murdering a woman in Johnstown's Hornerstown section as a 6-year-old child in the house was on the phone with 911.

The death of Kandace Mervin should be a wake-up call for others to seek help, whether it's in the form of a protection-from-abuse (PFA) order or shelter and support, law enforcement and victim services officials said during a press conference on Tuesday at the Johnstown Police Department.

When police arrived early Saturday morning at a home on the 600 block of Wood Street for a verbal domestic call, there were no grounds to arrest Mervin's boyfriend, Michael Lyles Jr., 34, Neugebauer said.

Lyles allegedly killed Mervin, 38, about half an hour after police escorted him from the residence and told him not to reenter.

Neugebauer said that there have been many questions about why police didn't arrest Lyles when they arrived in response to the initial verbal domestic call.

Mervin had no active PFA order against Lyles, though two serious domestic violence cases were being prosecuted against Lyles, with Mervin as the alleged victim — in spite of Mervin's reluctance to pursue those cases, Neugebauer said.

The district attorney's office can't file for a PFA order in spite of an alleged victim's wishes, Neugebauer said. But with two cases pending, the commonwealth had modified Lyles' bond to prohibit him from being at the Wood Street address or having contact with Mervin.

However, that bond modification didn't give police the legal authority to arrest Lyles on Saturday as quickly as a PFA order violation would have seen it happen.

To have Lyles jailed on a bond violation would have required police to contact the district attorney's office, the probation office or both, and to have a petition filed in the Court of Common Pleas, followed by Lyles' due-process right to a hearing prior to incarceration, Neugebauer said.

"I can tell you that if we got a phone call Monday morning, we would have filed a petition expeditiously," Neugebauer said.

The lack of a PFA and of visible injuries when police arrived on Saturday prevented an arrest of Lyles, Neugebauer said.

Under Pennsylvania law, an arrest for domestic violence can be made if there are clear, visible injuries that appear to be fresh, Neugebauer said, and in this instance, the domestic disturbance was verbal only.

Police looked for injuries to Mervin and did not see any, and review of body camera footage confirmed there were no such injuries, Neugebauer said.

"Reviewing the situation, there was no authority to arrest anyone in response to the first call, unfortunately," Neugebauer said. "That is something, perhaps, the legislature can take care of. I think that would be appropriate in my opinion. This isn't the only instance where something like this has happened."

Lyles, apprehended by Johnstown police within six minutes of the second call, is in Cambria County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of children. Police allege that he left the child alone in the residence with Mervin's body moments after he fatally shot her.

Neugebauer said on Tuesday that the murder weapon has not been located despite extensive efforts, including aerial drone footage and assistance from Blair County Sheriff's Office dogs.

"We are now trying to locate that weapon," he said. "Anyone within a four-block radius of the area, please be on the lookout. If you see it, call 911 or Johnstown police, but please do not touch it."

Mervin's children are living with family outside Johnstown, Neugebauer said.

He urged people who may know or suspect that someone might be in an abusive relationship to reach out to that person.

"Offer them a place to stay. Offer them a ride to Victim Services or the courthouse to seek a protection-from-abuse order," he said. "Those resources are there to help people."

A variety of circumstances have many people seemingly trapped in relationships with their abusers, said Erika Brosig, a licensed clinical social worker and the chief operating officer at Victim Services Inc. in Cambria and Somerset counties.

"We work with domestic violence every day," she said. "The patterns that we see exist everywhere, not just in Johnstown. It can be economic reasons. It can be the fact that they have children together, and quite frankly it can be manipulation on the part of the offender."

She said it takes an average of about seven attempts for a victim to cut ties from an abuser.

"We want to work with victims to help give them courage to leave that situation," she said. "We help people relocate. We have a shelter where women and children can have some safety from the offender. ... We hope more women come for help because of this publicity. We are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Our phone number is 814-288-4961."