The murder in Marion Oaks: More info released; no arrest yet

MARION OAKS — Marion County Sheriff's detectives have released more information about a murder that occurred here on Dec. 2.

Authorities have identified the victim as Griffin Chase Smith, 19, from Marion Oaks.

Deputies said around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, they were called about a possible traffic crash behind the Marion Oaks Community Center at 294 Marion Oaks Lane. Sheriff's office officials said when they got to the scene, they found Smith and he had been shot.

Griffin Chase Smith

Smith was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives said Smith was shot multiple times near the Dollar General at 198 Marion Oaks Blvd. Smith, who was behind the wheel of a newer model Dodge Ram pickup truck, drove roughly a mile away to near a wood line behind the community center.

Arrest: He owns a gun used in Jan. 1 shootings. But he tells Ocala police he wasn't at the scene.

Now, detectives are asking for anyone who has information about the shooting to let them know.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call Detective Daniel Pinder at (352) 368-3508 or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (352) 732-9111. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-65 in the tip, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion Oaks murder probe ongoing; detectives need the public's help.