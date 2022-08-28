Murder in the media: The Jack Wilson-Betty Wilson case

The documentary film, "Finding Betty," is the latest look at the 1992 murder of Dr. Jack Wilson of Huntsville.

Wilson's wife, Betty Woods Wilson, and her twin, Peggy Woods Lowe, initially were accused of conspiring in a murder-for-hire scheme to have the wealthy ophthalmologist killed.

Betty Wilson was convicted; Lowe was found not guilty in a separate trial.

Renewed interest:How one documentarian is bringing attention to Betty Wilson case

The documentary, which was released July 22, is far from the first examination of the case. Here are some of the others.

"Snapped: The Lost Episode": Before Oxygen True Crime aired its 500th episode, the service teased fans with a "lost" episode, the actual pilot for the long-running series featuring crimes involving women — not just as victims. Its subject: The Jack Wilson murder and the charges against the twin sisters.

"Forensic Files": Season 1, Episode 8 of the HLN series that dives into forensic details of notable cases tackled "The Wilson Murder." The episode, which includes graphic crime scene photos, highlighted the testimony of defense witness Kris Sperry, deputy medical examiner in Atlanta, and how he believed the murder occurred.

"Evil Twins: Twisted Sisters": Season 1, Episode 8 of the Investigation Discovery show featuring twins accused of or involved in crimes, based on its description, focuses on the differences between the two sisters.

"Separated by Murder:" The names have been changed but the storyline of this 1994 TV movie starring Sharon Gless as identical twin sisters accused of murder drew from the Jack Wilson murder case. Steve Railsback, who pioneered the role of Charles Manson in "Helter Skelter," portrayed the hitman.

"By Two and Two: The Scandalous Story of Two Sisters Accused of a Shocking Crime of Passion" by Jim Schutze: In researching the case, author Schutze, in this 1995 book, comes to the conclusion that both sisters were innocent of the crime, and that Betty Wilson's conviction was a miscarriage of justice.

Story continues

"Blood Sister" by Ken Englade: This 1994 book, out just one year after the trials of both sisters, does not put forth the same conclusion reached by the author of "By Two and Two."

"Malice After Midnight: A True Crime Podcast": In January, the crime cast from Apple Podcasts featured the Jack Wilson murder.

"Bless This Mess: A Southern True Crime Podcast": Episode 45 of this podcast from Stitcher detailed the murder in 2018. Its seemingly accurate description: "Memorial Day Weekend 1992, Betty Wilson walked into her three-story home in an upscale part of Huntsville, Alabama, to find her husband lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Dr. Jack Wilson was a successful (ophthalmologist), well liked and generous to the community, and no one could figure out who would want him dead. What was initially thought to be a burglary gone horribly wrong would soon turn into one of the most sensationalized cases in Alabama history."

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: The Betty Wilson case, in books, TV, true crime series, podcasts