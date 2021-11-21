Murder on Methodist Hill: One female dead, one injured in domestic; suspect killed by police

Nov. 20—MONTCALM — One woman is dead and a second seriously injured after a domestic violence incident on Methodist Hill Friday, after which the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The call for the incident came in between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m., Mercer County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Alan Christian said.

"When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene they found one female deceased," Christian said. "A second female, who was injured, gave us the name of the perpetrator who did it."

The incident occurred in a mobile home on the Montcalm side of Methodist Hill.

"The injured female was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center and is being treated for lacerations and blunt-force, trauma-type wounds," Christian said.

Following the attack, Christian said the suspect fled the murder scene. He left the Methodist Hill area and went into the downtown area of Montcalm.

"We found him hiding in a garage near the scene," Christian said. "At that time he produced a firearm and was shot by investigating officers."

Both sheriff deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers were on the scene.

"Several shots were fired by multiple officers after he produced a firearm," Christian said. "There were negotiation attempts to get him to surrender peacefully."

The deceased suspect was a boyfriend of one of the females involved in the domestic, Christian said.

"We're still collecting evidence and processing the scene," Christian said Friday night. "The State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting."

Brightly colored red and yellow lights adorned the porch roof of the trailer where the homicide happened, and an American flag waved from the porch railing.

Dogs were in the mobile home where the incident occurred, and Mercer County Animal Control was called to transport the canines from the scene.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com

