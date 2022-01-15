🌱 Murder In Mobile + School System Goes Virtual

Happy Saturday, people of Mobile! Let's get this day started. Here's what's going on in Mobile today.

Mobile Police Department has charged Mobile resident Dayvon Bray for the murder of his girlfriend, Jireh Portis. Bray was out on bond for another murder case when he shot Portis. The murder took place in an apartment on Bellingrath Road. (FOX10 News) The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program has installed rain barrels as part of their upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The rain barrels were installed at no cost on eight different Mobile homes. They are meant to address flooding issues as well as stormwater pollution. (WKRG News 5) Due to COVID, the Mobile County Public School System will move to virtual learning for the week of January 18-21. Instead of live lessons, the assignments will be posted online for students to complete on their own schedules. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has said that virtual learning will allow those impacted by COVID to recover. (FOX10 News)

2022 MLK Jr. Day of Service At Mobile United (8:30 AM)

Take and Make Piggy Bank Painting! At The West Regional Library (9:00 AM)

Piggy Bank Painting At The Mobile Public Library (9:00 AM)

Family Research with DAR At The Mobile Public Library (9:00 AM)

Sew and Tell At The Mobile Public Library (9:30 AM)

Saturday Crafternoon: Tape Resist Painting At The Mobile Public Library (2:00 PM)

Mobile County offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (Facebook)

Mobile Fire-Rescue shares Meritorious Service Awards to brave Mobile first responders. Thank you and congratulations! (Facebook)

Mobile County Public Schools celebrates School Board Member Recognition Month by asking “Why do you serve?” Click to see their answers! (Facebook)

— Sean Peek

