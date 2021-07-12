Murder Mystery: What Were Colombian Military Vets Doing in Haiti?

Weapons, communication devices and documents seized by Haitian police in connection to the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti. (Reuters)
Julie Turkewitz and Simon Romero
·8 min read

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — One evening in early June, Mauricio Javier Romero, a decorated 20-year veteran of the Colombian military, received a call from an old army buddy.

The friend wanted to recruit him for a job — “legal” and “safe” work that would send him abroad, according to Romero’s wife, Giovanna Romero.

“This person told him that he wouldn’t get in trouble,” she said, “that it was a good opportunity for professional growth, for economic growth — and knowing what a quality professional my husband was, he wanted him to be part of the team.”

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

A month later, Mauricio Romero, 45, is dead, one of several men killed in Haiti in the aftermath of the assassination last week of President Jovenel Moïse, and one of at least 20 Colombians implicated by Haitian officials in a murder that has plunged the Caribbean nation into chaos.

At least 18 of the Colombian men are in Haitian custody, and at least two are dead.

But while the interim prime minister and members of his Cabinet have presented the Colombians as centerpieces of a well-organized plot carried out by “foreign mercenaries” to kill Moïse, critical questions remain about what part they played in the murder.

A potential clue to the Colombian presence landed late Sunday, when Haitian authorities said they had arrested a Florida-based Haitian-born doctor whom they described as a central figure in the assassination plot.

The doctor, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, was said to have hired the private Florida security company that recruited at least some of the Colombians.

“He arrived by private plane in June with political objectives and contacted a private security firm to recruit the people who committed this act,” said Chief Leon Charles of the Haitian national police.

The country’s lead prosecutor has also begun looking into what role Haitian security forces may have had in an operation that killed the president and wounded his wife but harmed no one else in the household or in the president’s security retinue.

On the streets in Haiti there is widespread skepticism of the official government line, with many wondering how the assailants got through such a fortified compound defended by Haitian security forces with no other deaths.

And in Colombia, some family members of the detained Colombians say the men went to Haiti to protect the president, not kill him, adding to the many murky and often contradictory claims surrounding the assassination.

“Mauricio never would have signed up for such an operation,” said Giovanna Romero, 43, “no matter how much money he was offered.”

Colombia, which has suffered decades of internal conflict, has one of the best trained and best funded militaries in Latin America, long aided by the United States. Because of this, Colombian veterans are highly sought after by global security companies, which have deployed them as far away as Yemen and Iraq, sometimes paying each person up to $3,000 a month — a substantial sum when compared with salaries of several hundred dollars a month they could expect in Colombia.

Mauricio Romero had joined the military in his 20s, at a time when left-wing guerrillas and paramilitary groups terrorized much of Colombia. By the time he retired in 2019, he was a first sergeant who had served all over the country and had earned the distinction of “expert lancer,” a specialized training for elite troops similar to the U.S. Army Ranger program.

Giovanna Romero described her husband as a stickler for rules. “If you do things right,” he used to say, “life will go well.” He was adjusting to civilian life, she said, and sometimes said he missed the camaraderie and sense of purpose he got from the military.

The call he received in June came from his friend Duberney Capador, 40, also a retired member of the military with special forces training. Capador had also left the army in 2019 and was living on a family farm with his mother in western Colombia.

According to his sister, Yenny Carolina Capador, 37, he left the farm and traveled to Haiti in May after receiving a job offer from a security company. The siblings spoke often, and Duberney Capador told his sister that his team was in training, and was charged with protecting a “very important” person.

“What I am 100% sure of is that my brother was not doing what they are saying, that he was hurting someone,” Yenny Capador insisted. “I know that my brother went to take care of someone.”

Duberney Capador sent his sister pictures of himself in his uniform, a dark polo shirt emblazoned with the logo of a Florida security company called CTU, the company Haitian authorities said Sanon had hired for the plot

CTU is run by a man named Antonio Intriago. He did not respond to messages requesting comment and CTU’s office was shut when a reporter stopped by on Saturday.

Now, Capador was trying to persuade Mauricio Romero to join him.

Giovanna Romero said that she and her husband talked it over that June night, and decided it was a good opportunity to get ahead financially. They had a mortgage to pay and two children to take care of, and Mauricio Romero’s army pension only covered the basics.

“If you do it,” Giovanna Romero said she told her husband, “I’ll support you just like I have during the 20 years we’ve been together.”

Mauricio Romero arrived at the airport in Colombia’s capital, Bogotá, on Saturday, June 5, where he picked up his plane ticket and headed to the Dominican Republic, Haiti’s neighbor.

Giovanna Romero said that the last time she spoke with him was last Tuesday. He told her that he had been protecting a man he referred to as “the boss,” and that he had limited cell connection, but wanted to check in.

“I’m OK,” he told her. “I love you so much.”

“We’ll speak again,” he went on.

It was rushed, but Giovanna Romero wasn’t worried.

The next day, though, she heard on the news that Haiti’s president was dead, and that Colombians might be involved. When she couldn’t reach her husband, her head began to spin.

By last Friday, Colombia’s defense ministry had released the names of 13 Colombians found in Haiti. Her husband was among them.

The defense ministry also said it was investigating four businesses that it believed had recruited Colombians for a job in Haiti.

Not long after, Giovanna Romero’s daughter, 20, received a message with a video that showed a man’s limp body. It seemed to be her father.

“Mami, am I right that it’s not him?” her daughter asked. “Right, Mami? It can’t be.”

But Romero recognized the rosary hanging from the chest of the dead man. It was her husband.

Haitian officials say that a group of assailants stormed Moïse’s residence on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, last Wednesday at around 1 a.m., shooting him and wounding his wife, Martine Moïse, in what authorities called a well-planned operation that included “foreigners” who spoke Spanish.

In videos filmed from nearby buildings and synchronized by The New York Times, the people who appear to be arriving to assassinate the president shouted that they were part of a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency operation.

The DEA has said it was not involved.

It is unclear what part the Colombians played in the operation.

Later Wednesday morning, Yenny Capador said she began receiving calls and texts from her brother, Duberney. He told her that he was in danger, holed up in a home with bullets flying around him. Yenny Capador could hear the gunfire in the background.

Capador said her brother told her that he had arrived “too late” to save the “important person” he claimed he was hired to protect.

Haitian authorities have also detained at least two Haitian Americans in connection with the president’s death.

Haitian officials have presented little evidence linking any suspects with the crime.

In an interview, Judge Clément Noël, who is involved with the investigation, said the two Haitian Americans had claimed they were working only as interpreters in the operation and that they had met with other participants at an upscale hotel in the Pétionville suburb of Port-au-Prince to plan the attack.

The goal was not to kill the president, they said, but to bring him to the national palace.

Days after the killing, Steven Benoit, a former senator and a prominent opposition figure, was among those who said he found it hard to believe that the Colombians were responsible for the assassination.

“The story simply does not add up,” Benoit said in a telephone interview from Port-au-Prince. “How come there isn’t one security guard at the presidential compound who got shot, who has even a scratch?”

Benoit also questioned why the Colombians who were at the site of the assassination didn’t immediately try to flee the country after Moïse was killed. Instead, they stuck around and were killed or captured.

On Saturday, Giovanna Romero broke the news to her 6-year-old son that “Daddy was not going to return.”

She said she had yet to hear from Colombian or Haitian investigators, but urged them to get to the truth so that the families of all involved “could find some peace.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Colombian ex-soldier killed in Haiti was hired as bodyguard, sister says

    A Colombian former soldier killed during a gun battle with Haitian police and accused of involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise had been hired as a bodyguard, his sister said on Saturday. Haitian authorities said Moise was killed early on Wednesday https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/rival-haitian-leaders-battle-power-after-presidents-assassination-2021-07-10 by foreign, trained assassins: 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. Seventeen of the men have been captured, three killed and eight remain at large, according to Haitian police.

  • A Moth, Now by Any Other Name

    On Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America announced it was removing “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant” as recognized common names for two insects. For Ethel Brooks, a Romani scholar, the move is long overdue. As a child in New Hampshire, Brooks loved watching worms and caterpillars crawl across her hand. But one particular caterpillar, the hairy larvae of the species Lymantria dispar, terrified her. The larvae would swarm and strip the leaves from a tree, leaving behind so much destruction th

  • Haitian-born Florida resident arrested as latest suspect in president's assassination

    More than two dozen people, mostly foreigners, have been accused of playing a role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise last week. Now, authorities have arrested a Haitian-born Florida resident who they say acted as a middleman between the alleged assassins and the unnamed masterminds. The man, identified as 63-year-old Christian Emmanuel Sanon, was accompanied by several of the suspected assailants when he allegedly flew to the Caribbean island nation on a private jet in early June, according to Leon Charles, head of the Haitian National Police.

  • Italian COVID-19 vaccine shows strong immune response in mid-stage trial

    Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were given a boost on Monday when local biotech firm ReiThera said its vaccine candidate showed a strong immune response and no major side effects in intermediate Phase II clinical trials. The vaccine, called GRAd-COV2, induced an antibody response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in over 93% of volunteers three weeks after the first dose, reaching 99% after the second dose, the company said in a statement. However, ReiThera needs at least 60 million euros ($71 million) to fund final Phase III trials and was dealt a blow in May when a state audit court rejected a plan to pump public funds into the company.

  • The Rationing of a Last-Resort COVID Treatment

    During a surge of coronavirus cases at Houston Methodist Hospital last summer, a patient in his 40s on a ventilator was declining. There was one more option, a last-resort treatment that can mechanically substitute for badly damaged lungs. But that day, the slots designated for the intensive treatment, called ECMO, were filled. One patient, a man a decade older, had been receiving the therapy for over a month. Doctors had concluded he had almost no chance of recovery, and had recommended several

  • Haiti police arrest suspect in president's murder

    Haitian police on Sunday arrested someone they suspect was a mastermind behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last week.Authorities accuse Christian Emmanuel Sanon of hiring mercenaries to oust Moise and plotting to then install himself as president"Sanon arrived in Haiti on a private plane with political objectives, according to our information...He had contacted a company specializing in security to recruit some bandits, and arrived in Haiti at the beginning of June, accompanied by some of them. They were initially supposed to guarantee his security," said National Police Chief Leon Charles.Police say what was once a mission to protect Sanon later changed to replacing the president.Following the killing at Moise's home last Wednesday, police arrested a group of Colombians and two Haitian AmericansThe authorities said it was a commando unit, armed and trained.According to the Miami Herald, the Colombian suspects said their mission was to arrest Moise, not kill him.Police later confirmed Sanon had given one of the suspects an arrest warrant for the president.Although the details of the alleged plot are still unclear, along with Sanon's motives.There could, however, be an American connection.The Miami Herald also reported that some of the Colombians claimed to have been hired by a Miami-based security firm.And public records show a man with the same name as Sanon has worked as a doctor in Florida.Although no confirmation yet on whether it is the same man.The assassination has plunged poverty-stricken Haiti into chaos.The government has appealed to the international community for help.On Sunday, the Pentagon said experts from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security would be travelling to the country to help with the investigation.

  • Despite Outbreaks Among Unvaccinated, Fox News Hosts Smear Shots

    Back in December, before the queen of England and the president-elect of the United States had their turns, media mogul Rupert Murdoch received a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Afterward, he urged everyone else to get it, too. Since then, a different message has been a repeated refrain on the prime-time shows hosted by Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham on Murdoch’s Fox News Channel — a message at odds with the recommendations of health experts, even as the virus’s delta variant and other mutations

  • Two firefighters dead after plane crash in Arizona

    Two firefighters are dead after a plane they were in to respond to wildfires crashed at around noon on Saturday in Mohave County, Arizona, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

    Florida-based doctor arrested, accused of playing leading role in assassination of Haiti's president

  • New January 6 bodycam videos show police trying to help a trampled Trump supporter being brutally beaten with flagpoles and batons by mob

    New video footage from police bodycams released Friday of the January 6 Washington riot shows officers dragged into a mob and beaten.

  • Trump called Ashli Babbitt an 'innocent, wonderful, incredible woman' and suggested without evidence that a Democratic official was connected to her death

    Babbitt was killed by a police officer during the riot at the Capitol. She was with a mob that was just yards away from the House chamber.

  • The American suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • A woman was finally arrested after she stopped at a McDonald's drive-thru for chicken nuggets in the middle of a 2-hour police chase, report says

    Johanna Gardell caused mayhem for two hours before she was arrested while ordering chicken nuggets at the McDonald's in Worcester, Massachusetts.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • Colombians held in Haitian president’s assassination claim ties to Miami-area security firm

    The Miami area is looming ever larger as investigators question the men held in the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Lifetime’s ‘Marrying Millions’ Star William Hutchinson Charged In Orange County, Calif. With Alleged Sexual Assault

    William Hutchinson, who appeared on the Lifetime series Marrying Millions as the suitor of a woman 40 years younger than him, now faces charges of raping an unconscious 16-year-old girl while vacationing in Laguna Beach, Calif. The 63-year-old Texas real estate developer was charged Friday with one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five […]

  • Woman shot in head during N. Houston robbery

    The victim and her boyfriend tried to run from the robbery attempt as someone across the street encouraged the gunman to shoot, police said.

  • Carters celebrate 75 years of "adventure" with 300 guests at wedding anniversary party

    Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with an event in Plains, Georgia, on Saturday attended by 300 guests — including Bill and Hillary Clinton, singer Garth Brooks and civil rights icon Andrew Young.Of note: Chip Carter said directly in front of the Clintons and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that his parents told their children "we were better than no one and no one was better than us and they did what they thought was right, even when it was bad politics,"