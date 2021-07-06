Murder of North Royalton woman shines spotlight on domestic violence

Jul. 6—BY SHELLEY TERRY

BY SHELLEY TERRY

ASHTABULA — North Royalton police were originally responding to a welfare check last Friday, finding instead evidence of Cari D. Smith's murder at the hands of an ex-friend, Richard Muncie Jr., who is now incarcerated and charged with the murder.

Statistics show Smith is not alone — according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 10 million people a year in the U.S. are physically abused by a partner.

In 2018, 67 women in Ohio were murdered by men in single offender/single victim homicides, compared to Texas — the top state for such murders — with 238. Ohio ranks 11th of all 50 states, according to www.statista.com.

In Ashtabula County, Homesafe offers many services such as emergency shelter, legal advocacy, support groups and much more to victims and survivors.

Executive Director Julie Sundquist said the key is to let victims know there is help for victims of domestic violence, but the victims must let people know what's going on.

"Victims must be open about domestic violence and about what is happening to them," she said. "[Homesafe] can get them the services they need and you don't have to live in Ashtabula County to receive our help."

Smith did tell a co-worker about Muncie's violent behavior and that information helped police nab him within 24 hours of the murder. The co-worker called police when Smith failed to show up for her job at the Cleveland Clinic. When police arrived at Smith's apartment, they discovered blood in the bedroom and a trail of blood leading from the bedroom to the garage.

Smith's car was missing from the garage and officers called the vehicle's OnStar feature to track it. That led them to Huntsburg, where Geauga County Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested Muncie, who was wearing blood-stained clothes.

Court records show Muncie has a previous felonious assault conviction.

Warning signs that someone may need help include wearing heavier than usual makeup, baggy or loose clothing, or exhibiting a sense of constant alertness or the inability to relax.

Friends and family can support the victim by listening to them and letting them know there's a local domestic violence shelter, counseling and support groups available in their community, Sundquist said.

"We need to talk about it and convince them there's help out there and they can be safe," she said. "Filing a police report is a good start."

According to police, Smith had filed complaints accusing Muncie of punching her and throwing her on the floor May 31 at her apartment. Smith also provided voicemails to police in which Muncie threatened to kill her.

Muncie was never charged.

Police said they closed Smith's complaint on June 15 because there wasn't enough evidence. Police said they asked Smith to sign a HIPPA release form so they could obtain her medical records. She signed it on June 16 but the case was not reopened, according to police reports.

She died nine days later.

According to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records, more and more area women are being killed by a significant other — before Smith's death the most recent victim was Sheila Pyles of Ashtabula. Her long-time boyfriend, Leonard M. Bankston Sr. of Ashtabula was convicted of beating her to death in 2019. Even though he was a repeat offender of domestic violence, Pyles did not want to see him behind bars and gave him another chance. Soon after, he killed her in a fit of rage.

Bankston told the judge, "I loved her to death."

After his conviction, he was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.