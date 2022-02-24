'Murder' painted in red outside Russian Embassy in DC





A driveway outside Russia's Embassy in Washington, D.C., was vandalized on Thursday amid pockets of anti-Russian demonstrations following the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Pictures taken by an NBC4 reporter show the word "Murder" painted in large red letters on the driveway outside the embassy in northwest D.C. Local police and Secret Service were at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the Secret Service was taking the lead on the incident. An arrest has been made in connection to the message, authorities said.

In a statement to The Hill, the Secret Service said they responded to a call of "an individual defacing the public sidewalk" outside the Russian Embassy on Thursday morning.

The person was arrested for defacing property, according to the spokesperson. The Secret Service did not release the name of the individual.

Protests outside the Russian Embassy in D.C. began overnight after Russia attacked Ukraine. Dozens have been outside the building since the invasion started.