Murder parolee accused in California stabbing spree that killed 1, hurt 2 including PG&E worker

A recent parolee convicted of murder is accused of a stabbing spree in Northern California that left one man dead and two others — including a Pacific Gas and Electric employee — injured, police said.

Officers received reports of a stabbing just before 8:45 a.m. Monday on Violet Lane in Ione, Amador County, according to police Chief John Alfred. The person killed was identified as an Ione resident; two victims were in stable condition, Alfred said.

“The incident appears to be a random act of violence,” Alfred said.

Joseph James Stephens Jenkins, the 34-year-old suspect who was described as homeless but is from Ione, was arrested in the 400 block of Shakley Lane. He faces a charge of homicide and two charges of attempted homicide, as well as violating parole, records show. He is being held without bail in the Amador County Jail in Jackson.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this horrible, horrible crime,” Alfred said.

The PG&E employee was attacked while on duty, the utilities said in a statement.

“The safety of the public, our employees and contractors is PG&E’s most important responsibility,” the statement said.