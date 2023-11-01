Murder probe in Midgley after man found fatally stabbed

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Pleasant View in Midgley on Tuesday afternoon

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was fatally stabbed in Calderdale.

Officers were called to Pleasant View in Midgley at about 15:45 GMT on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing, according to West Yorkshire Police.

A man in his 50s who was found seriously injured at the property died a short time later, the force said.

A police spokesperson said a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Ch Insp Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said the investigation was "in the early stages".

He added: "I understand people locally will be rightly concerned.

"I want to reassure people we are currently treating this as an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else at this time."

Anyone with information about what happened has been asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.

