Murder of Russian commander Rzhitskiy: relatives say he left military service before war

Relatives of the Russian commander Stanislav Rzhitskiy, who was killed in Krasnodar, said that he allegedly left the army even before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Russian edition of Dozhd with reference to a close friend of Rzhitskiy, Sergey Gainulin; Russian Telegram channel Baza with reference to the father of the murdered

Quote: "He went to the reserves even before this special operation began [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine − ed.]."

Details: According to him, after that Rzhitskiy became deputy head of the mobilisation department of Krasnodar. The head of this department, Viktor Podkolzin, told Dozhd that Rzhitskiy took a new post in October 2022.

Gainulin said that when he saw Rzhitskiy on the eve of the murder, he did not talk about any threats to his life.

In the Strava application, where Rzhitskiy recorded the routes of his jogging and cycling sessions, the last activity is indicated on 9 July, it also shows Gainulin, with whom the victim used to mountain bike with.

Rzhitskiy’s father also told Baza that his son allegedly resigned from the armed forces before the start of the Russian invasion. According to him, he filed the resignation letter in December 2021, but due to the fact that the procedure was not quick, he quit fully in August 2022.

The father also said that while Rzhitskiy was in the process of resignation, he was in Sevastopol, but allegedly did not go to sea.

According to Rzhitskiy’s father, his son appeared on the Myrotvorets internet base [a Ukrainian website that publishes a running list, and sometimes personal information, of people who are considered by authors to be "enemies of Ukraine" – ed.] after 2014 − then he piloted the diesel submarine Zaporizhzhia, which was part of the Ukrainian Navy before the occupation of Crimea.

The Russian media reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case of murder. Law enforcement officers are allegedly looking for a suspected man aged 30-40 years, of medium build, who was dressed in black clothes and a blue cap.

For reference: In July 2022, journalists of Nashi Hroshi. Lviv published an investigation in which they named the submarine commanders of the Black Sea division of the Russian Federation, among whom was the captain of the 2nd rank, Stanislav Rzhitskiy. According to data relevant for 2019-2021, he piloted the Krasnodar submarine.

Rzhitskiy, as journalists suggest, could be involved in a missile strike on Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles in July last year, which killed at least 27 people.

Ealire: On July 10, it became known that Stanislav Rzhytsky, deputy head of the department for mobilisation, was shot dead in the city of Krasnodar, Russia. According to media reports, he was involved in missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Stanislav Rzhytsky was shot dead in Russian Krasnodar.

