Murder or self-defense? Ocala jury weighs fate of landlord who fatally shot a tenant

Opening statements in the second-degree murder trial of a landlord who shot and killed one of his tenants in October 2019 began Tuesday in Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti's courtroom.

An eight-member jury – two of whom are serving as alternates – listened to Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney and local defense lawyer Jack Maro make their initial statements. Maro was assisted by another local lawyer, Shane Bachman.

Maro argued that his client fired the shots in self-defense. This defense theory is allowed at trial, even though Tatti previously declined to grant the defendant's request to classify this as a Stand Your Ground case.

'Really, you're going to shoot me.'

Kidney said the self-defense claim is not valid.

She began her opening statement by saying, "Really, you're going to shoot me."

Kidney said those were the last words from victim Marc Bruss, 49, before he was shot six times by defendant Stanley Jensen, 59, inside the rental home in the 2800 block of Southeast 59th Street.

The prosecutor said Bruss was shot twice in the side and four times in the back.

Some of Jensen's family members were in court Tuesday. There were none for Bruss.

Kidney said there were no arguments or confrontations between the men leading up to the shooting.

She said Jensen had thrown Bruss' clothing and other items outside the residence. She said Jensen didn't use the court system to initiate eviction, which is the proper way to remove someone from a residence.

Jensen has said he went to Bruss' residence to talk, only to find the victim armed with a machete and knife. But the prosecutor said the victim didn't have any weapons.

Jensen, she said, has talked about being attacked by the victim. But she said Jensen showed no signs of injury.

Defense: Jensen feared for his life

When it was his turn, Maro told the jury that the victim had threatened to harm Jensen. In one instance, Maro said, Bruss used colorful language to make his point.

Piecing it together, Maro painted a picture of a fearful Jensen. The lawyer said Jensen was concerned about drug use and unusual activities at the residence. He said Bruss had "a propensity of violence" and had threatened to bash his client with a hammer.

He said Jensen's choice of weapon was a sword. Maro said a week before the shooting, Bruss and Jensen were arguing back and forth. He said Bruss was behind with the rent and was upset about what was happening at the residence.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti

Maro said Bruss had a machete. Jensen was afraid and told the man to put the weapon down. He was told: "I'm going to kill you."

The lawyer said Jensen then fired shots at Bruss.

One of the state's witnesses was a man at the home at the time of the shooting

Christopher Hofacker was at the home at the time of the shooting and testified on behalf of the prosecution.

Hofacker was prosecuted in an unrelated case. He told Kidney that the state did not promise him anything in exchange for his testimony in this case.

Hofacker said he knew the victim for many years and they lived together at one time.

He said he went to the victim's home the day of the shooting to get a tool. Hofacker said another man by the name of "Adam" was also there. He said the victim was upset that his belongings had been thrown outside, but Hofacker didn't see a machete or knife.

Hofacker said he went to the bathroom. He heard Bruss ask someone if he was going to shoot him. Hofacker then heard multiple shots. He said he stayed in the bathroom because he "didn't know what to do."

Lawyers Jack Maro, Shane Backman and defendant Stanley Jensen sitting at the defense table during trial on Tuesday. Jensen is charged with shooting one of his tenant to death in a dispute in 2019.

He said he heard someone on the phone. Hofacker said he didn't call 911 until several days after the shooting because he "was scared." He said once he found out that Bruss was dead, he decided to come forward and wasn't trying to hide from law enforcement.

On cross-examination, Maro asked Hofacker why he waited three days to call 911 and eight days to contact sheriff's deputies. He met with law enforcement two months after the shooting.

Hofacker said he spoke with law enforcement officials multiple times and didn't remember exact dates or times. He added he was traumatized and didn't know what to do.

As for "Adam," Hofacker said he didn't know where the man was when the shooting occurred. He said when he thought it was safe to get out of the bathroom, he saw "Adam." He said they didn't discuss the shooting.

Testimony from other witnesses

Jurors heard a recording of Jensen's 911 call to report the shooting and also saw a video and pictures from the crime scene.

Sheriff's Detective Bradley Bartlett told the jury that Jensen was told by a deputy not to go the victim's residence and instead to follow the proper procedure for eviction.

Dr. Tracey Corey, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy, said Bruss had a low amount of marijuana in his system and a high level of methamphetamine.

Jurors were shown pictures of the victim's wounds and Corey explained each one. In some instances, she said, the evidence indicates that the shots were fired from close range.

Looking ahead

The state rested its case Tuesday. The defense asked the judge to dismiss the case, which is customary, and Tatti denied the request, which is also customary.

The case will resume Wednesday morning. Maro told the court he expects several people, including Jensen, to testify.

