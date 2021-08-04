Murder, sex abuse trials set for next week

Aug. 4—Unless there is a last-minute plea on the behalf of the defendants, Laurel Circuit Court will host four high-profile jury trials next week.

Jeffrey Scott Taylor, 52, of Sasser Road in London, is set for trial on Monday, Aug. 9 for charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, possession of methamphetamine, and persistent felony offender. Taylor has been incarcerated since his arrest in March 2017 for the death of his girlfriend, Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Taylor is accused of striking Saylor in the head with a rock during an argument, causing her death.

Taylor and another man then reportedly took Saylor's body to another location and hid the body. After Saylor's family reported her missing, police questioned Taylor. It was then that Taylor and his accomplice admitted what happened and led authorities to the site where they left Saylor's body, according to police.

Other upcoming trials are:

—Larry Black Jr., 59, of London, is charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, convicted felon in possession of handgun, controlled substance not in original container and disorderly conduct, stemming from a Feb. 19, 2017 incident in which Black is accused of firing a gun at his neighbor. Two other people were inside the neighbor's residence at the time. Black was also reportedly found in possession of assorted pills at the time of his arrest. After shooting at the neighbor's house, Black reportedly continued to yell and cause a public disturbance in the neighborhood.

Black's trial has been delayed several times, partly due to his changing attorneys and last year's trial dates being put off due to the COVID pandemic that restricted court hearings and trials. He has been evaluated at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) while being incarcerated.

—Christie and Joseph McFadden are set for trial on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The McFaddens are charged in the June 15, 2018 death of Sherry Rose of Corbin. Christie McFadden is Rose's daughter.

Story continues

Rose was reported missing by her co-workers, which launched an investigation in which blood matching Rose's was found outside the home. Neighbors reported seeing the McFaddens using Rose's vehicle and carrying in cleaning supplies and forensic evidence revealed that Rose's throat was slashed with a knife with the killer standing behind her.

Further investigation led police to arrest the McFaddens in the murder, but not before they evaded police for several days. Once captured, it was learned that the couple reportedly put Rose's body into a suitcase and took it to another location in Laurel County, with Cody Allan Hinkle and Michael Hinkle transferring Rose's body into their vehicle and taking it to an isolated area in Clay County. Rose's vehicle was also found abandoned.

All four were arrested and charged in the crime. The McFaddens were indicted in August 2018 for murder, theft of Rose's vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse and fleeing and evading police.

In a separate indictment the same month, Christie McFadden was charged with hindering prosecution by lying to investigating Sheriff's officials about the whereabouts of Joseph McFadden. Joseph is charged in that indictment for fleeing and evading police. Both are additionally charged with terroristic threatening against another person who gave information regarding their whereabouts, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

The McFaddens are set to stand trial on all charges. The Hinkles pleaded guilty last month to two years in prison for tampering with physical evidence. As part of the plea agreement, both will testify against the McFaddens during their trial.

—Thursday will bring the jury trial against Jonathan Lee Walker, 34, of Hazard, Ky. Walker was a former girls basketball coach at South Laurel High School. Walker was indicted in Feb. 2019 for one count of first-degree sexual abuse. The indictment states that Walker subjected a 16-year-old to sexual contact, thus misusing his "position of authority or position of special trust."

Walker resigned his position as coach after an investigation of the claim was launched by London City Police in November 2018.

Walker's trial date has been put off numerous times due to the pandemic that prohibited trials and other in-person appearances. The August 2021 trial date was set earlier this year.