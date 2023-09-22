Murder and sexual abuse charges among new Raleigh County indictments

Sep. 21—An inmate charged with the murder of a fellow inmate and a Raleigh County firefighter facing more than 300 charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor were among those indicted by the Raleigh County Grand Jury in September.

Not appearing in the list of more than 70 people indicted was Natalie Cochran, a former Raleigh County pharmacist who is spending 11 years in prison on federal charges.

In 2019, Cochran was charged with the death of her husband, Michael, but that first-degree murder charge was dropped in April, with Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield citing the need for more time to gather evidence.

At the time, Hatfield told reporters he would likely reindict Cochran before the end of 2023.

Grand juries are regularly convened in January, May and September. A special grand jury must be called if Cochran is to be reindicted this year.

When Cochran was indicted in 2019 for the murder of her husband, it was also by a special grand jury that convened in November.

When Hatfield dropped the charges against Cochran in April, he said a special grand jury may need to be called to decide on the indictment.

When asked Monday for an update on the possible reindictment of Cochran, Hatfield declined to comment "due to the nature and stage of the investigation."

Those who are facing indictment include Lucas Mathew Wagner, 28, who was indicted on charges relating to the murder of 79-year-old Douglas Alan Cunningham in October 2022 while both were incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail.

Wagner's charges include first-degree murder, two counts of offense by an inmate and felony conspiracy.

When charges were initially filed in June, Isaiah Marshall McBride, 27, was also charged with the murder of Cunningham; however, McBride's name does not appear alongside Wagner in the list of recent grand jury indictments.

Hatfield said McBride was not indicted "because he agreed to plead guilty to second-degree murder and is expected to be in court to take that plea in the upcoming weeks."

According to a criminal complaint, before dying in his cell at Southern Regional Jail on Oct. 29, 2022, Cunningham had his ribs broken from being jumped on, was spit on, urinated on, punched in the face, kicked in the torso multiple times and sexually assaulted.

William Lee Pettry, 35, a former Coal River Volunteer firefighter, was indicted on more than 300 charges.

In his 32-page indictment that lists 393 counts, Pettry is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, three counts of soliciting a minor via computer, six counts of use of minor in production of child porn, 184 counts of use of obscene matter to seduce a minor, 184 counts of display of obscene matter to a minor, distribution or exhibition of sexually explicit material involving minors and mandatory sentence for sexual offenders.

According to the indictment, Pettry is charged with engaging in sexual intercourse and other obscene acts with an 11-year-old between March and July of 2023.

Pettry's family previously made the news in early March when a hit and run claimed the life of his wife Sara and their 3-year-old daughter. Their two other children, ages 7 and 11, were also in the vehicle at the crash but survived.

The wreck took place March 5, 2023, on Coal River Road near Arnett. As a volunteer firefighter at the time with the Coal River Volunteer Fire Department, Pettry responded to the wreck that claimed the lives of his wife and child.

Pettry and Wagner are scheduled to answer their indictments before Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew G. Dimlich at 9 a.m. Oct. 4 in the Raleigh County Judicial Annex.

Hatfield said the average number of indictments a grand jury returns each term is typically around 100.

However, Hatfield said he decided to call a special grand jury in July, where 47 indictments were returned to avoid delaying several cases.

"The trial court rules dictate that we have a grand jury in January, May and September, but one thing, when I met with my investigator and some of my felony prosecutors, one thing that I had said, I didn't want to wait," he said. "Some of the victims will call the office ... and I was tired of telling a lot of victims that they had to wait."

By calling a special grand jury in July, Hatfield said he could get those indictments done six weeks before they would have gone to the regularly scheduled September grand jury term.

"It got us a jumpstart on cases that we would have otherwise had to wait to September to start working on," he said.