Murder at Somersworth Walmart: Autopsy reveals violent details of death

SOMERSWORTH — Compressional asphyxia was the cause of death for Jan VanTassel, 79, the man killed outside Walmart on Waltons Way Friday night, according to authorities.

Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth was charged with second-degree murder.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg's finding in an autopsy Sunday is "consistent with eyewitness accounts that Mr. Roberge was straddling Mr. VanTassel’s chest for several minutes while hitting him in the head and face," according to a press release issued by the New Hampshire attorney general's office.

Homicide was confirmed as the manner of death in the autopsy, authorities said.

"As a result of the autopsy results, the factual charge against Mr. Roberge has been amended to an allegation that he recklessly caused the death of Mr. VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of homicidal violence," stated the press release, which was attributed to Attorney General John Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Maj. Matthew Shapiro and Somersworth Police Chief Timothy McLin.

Authorities said police responded to Walmart about 11:19 p.m. Friday in response to a report of one man assaulting another man. Officers found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries. First responders determined he was deceased.

Authorities did not immediately say if Roberge and VanTassel had a relationship prior to the fatal incident.

Roberge is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, July 17 at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 and speak to Detective Sgt. Justin Rowe.

It was not immediately known if Roberge has an attorney.

