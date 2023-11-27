Murder on the Space Coast is back with a new season: Monster on the Beach

Oxycodone. Addiction. Violence. Sexual predation.

Season six of FLORIDA TODAY'S award-winning podcast, "Murder on the Space Coast," is here.

The podcast debuted in 2016 with the story of Gary Bennett, a man who has spent nearly 40 years in prison for a murder we do not believe he committed. Over the years, the podcast has also tackled the case of missing firefighter Brandy Hall, and the troublesome convictions of Jeff Abramowski and Crosley Green.

This season, titled "Monster on the Beach," takes a close look at a notorious pill mill doctor, by the name of John Gayden, who many blame for changing the landscape of an entire neighborhood.

Murder on the Space Coast has been the recipient of numerous media awards including Best Podcast from Editor & Publisher and honored three times for its work by the Florida Bar for excellence in legal reporting.

You can listen to "Murder on the Space Coast: Mobster on the Beach," on most podcast platforms.

