‘Murder-suicide’ at Chick-fil-A drive thru in Georgia leaves two dead

A Chick-fil-A restaurant drive-thru in Georgia became the scene of a deadly incident on Wednesday when two people died in an apparent murder-suicide.

The shooting unfolded outside Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome at around 7am on Wednesday morning, according to Rome Police Department.

Police said Anthony Wayne, 56, shot and killed Cassie Lashae Davis, 39, before turning the gun on himself.

The pair had been in some sort of relationship in the past.

Police were initially called to the scene of what was described as a vehicular crash as Davis’ car continued to move forward after the shooting, giving the impression of an accident, reported Rome News-Tribune.

“Prior to arrival, officers received more information that the incident was a shooting rather than an accident,” police said.

Officers then arrived at the fast-food branch to find the brutal scene.

Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said that one of the individuals was found inside a large silver SUV on Shorter Avenue while the other was found outside a vehicle near the drive-thru pickup station.

Both Wayne and Davis were pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation indicates that Wayne shot Davis and then shot himself in an apparent murder-suicide, she said.

Davis had been shot three times with a revolver, according to the local coroner.

The police chief added that the indicent is not believed to have any connection to the Chick-fil-A restaurant.

“The incident is not related to Chick-fil-A but rather occurred on the property of the restaurant,” she said.

