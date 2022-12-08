Murder-suicide was conclusion of domestic violence situation, Madera sheriff says

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue Wednesday confirmed that the bodies found in a home in Madera Ranchos Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide were those of Monty and Julie Bounds.

In a news conference, Pogue described a history of domestic violence involving Monty Bounds, including three arrests. In one of the arrests, Bounds fought with deputies and was subdued with an electronic stun device.

The sheriff also said his deputies seized firearms from Monty Bounds and sought emergency protective orders on behalf of Julie Bounds. During the repeated arrests, the office also worked to increase bail to keep Monty Bounds in custody. The help of the Clovis Police Department was sought to find him after his wife received telephone threats.

The couple owned at a multi-million dollar home in the 33300 block of Avenue 12, he added.

Deputies were called to the residence about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check, and found a man and woman dead inside the home. It was not immediately known how long the two had been dead.

The violent deaths shook the Ranchos community.

Residents, business owners and others on Wednesday agreed that the subdivision is a safe place and no one who talked to The Bee could remember an incident with such violence.

Everyone knows everyone and looks out for each other, said Priscilla Burgin, who has been in town for two years. She and her husband operate a furniture store.

“I was shocked that something like that could happen in this community,” she said. “As far as violence, you don’t hear about that.”

People were sharing the story around on social media, with many people saying they knew the couple involved in the murder-sucide, she said.

Faviola Soto said her husband was headed east on Avenue 12 on his way home and saw all the commotion outside the house Tuesday.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Soto, a two-year resident of the town. “I think that’s why it’s so shocking: This is a quiet community.”

She said people in the area don’t hesitate to let their kids ride bikes outside or play in the neighbor’s yard, because violence hasn’t been a problem.

A resident of Madera Ranchos of 30 years who declined to give her name said traffic and drunk drivers have been a growing concern as Avenue 12 gets busier, but never gun violence.

“Not here in this community,” she said. “It shouldn’t happen here.”

Jeff Crow lived in the area for about 15 years, until 2010. He was there Wednesday promoting his business.

While officials had not yet said what led up to the murder-suicide, he worried the stresses of everyday life, whether personal or financial, played into it.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “It’s a sign of the times.