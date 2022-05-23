Murder-suicide, deadly shooting, gunfire injuries plague warm weekend in York County

It was a violent weekend in York County with a murder-suicide in Spring Garden Township, a deadly shooting at a car wash and gunfire that left multiple people injured.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said her office has been steady with cases over the last three weeks. She isn't sure whether weather plays a role, but "when it warms up, we tend to be busier," she said.

The cases come as the nation has been dealing with recent violence, including a racist shooting rampage at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. that killed 10, an attack on a Brooklyn subway that injured about two dozen, and a shooting at a South Carolina mall that wounded 14.

Deadly shooting at car wash in West Manchester Township

The weekend violence started on Friday afternoon, when one person died and another was injured in a shooting at the West York Auto Spa Express in West Manchester Township on Friday afternoon, West Manchester Township Police said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Police are looking for a white Kia Forte that was involved in the shooting. It had a temporary Maryland registration and tinted windows.

Also of interest:Read what's new at the 2022 York State Fair

Murder-suicide in Spring Garden Township

A 36-year-old woman was mortally wounded by her neighbor during a dispute in Spring Garden Township on Saturday, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The neighbor then took his own life.

Police responded to the 400 block of Hill Street on Saturday evening for a report of a woman lying on the ground beside her truck. When officers arrived, they found that two people had been shot, according to a news release.

One was deceased, police said. The other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 59-year-old man, whose name has not been released, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, died Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's office said. She died of a gunshot wound to the head. Her death is listed as a homicide.

Story continues

Gunfire injures three in York

Three men suffered wounds during a shooting in the 300 block of East Market Street in York around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to York City Police.

All of the victims − two 34-year-olds and a 33-year-old − were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

Read more:Community in Buffalo grieves after deadly supermarket shooting

One shot Saturday evening in York

A 20-year-old man was shot Saturday night in the first block of State Street, according to York City Police.

The victim was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The investigation continues.

One injured in shooting at Walmart in northern York County

One man was injured during a shooting Sunday at the Walmart in Newberry Township, police said.

The call came in as a potential active shooter in the store, and officers arrived on the scene in a minute and confirmed that a shooting had happened. An off-duty officer detained the suspect until police arrived.

Officers found one man who suffered an injury to the side of his body, and the store was evacuated to ensure no one else had been hurt.

Police say the shooter and the individual who was injured know each other, and the incident stemmed from a domestic situation.

"This was an isolated event. The public is not in danger," Police Chief Steven Lutz said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Murder-suicide, deadly shooting, gunfire ruins warm weekend in York