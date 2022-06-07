Murder-suicide determined in case of mother, twins found dead in car at Melbourne apartment complex

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Investigators have ruled the deaths of a homeless woman and her two children found in a car earlier this year as a murder-suicide, with all three dying from toxic doses of methamphetamine.

Andrea Langhorst, a St. Lucie County resident who lived off and on in her Cadillac with her two children, Olivia and Adam, was found in the vehicle on March 20 in the parking lot of the Manatee Cove Apartment complex, Melbourne police reported.

The windows had been fogged up and Langhorst had not been seen for 11 days, records show.

Police had received a call about the car. Officers arrived and found the badly decomposed bodies of the children on the backseat while the mother was in the driver’s seat.

A toxicology report shows fatal amounts of methamphetamine, likely delivered orally by way of a pediatric syringe, investigators report.

Her father, Randy Langhorst of Fort Pierce, described his daughter as a ‘free spirit.’

No notes were found and no motive was given.

It's not known if the three died at the same time, or if the mother died first and the children later.

Andrea Langhorst had several drug arrests and had attended drug court, St. Lucie County court records show.

The deaths of the twins are the 18th and 19th reported homicides to take place in Brevard County this year.

J.D. Gallop is a Criminal Justice/Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @JDGallop.

