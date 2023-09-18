Murder-suicide investigated in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE − Two men died over the weekend following a murder-suicide incident, according to Fort Pierce police on Monday.

Police said that on Saturday about 6:53 p.m., investigators went to the 200 block of North Eighth Street regarding shooting activity.

“Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year-old male victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds and a 66-year-old male suspect who sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police stated.

Both were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce where they died.

Police did not immediately release the identities of those who died in the incident or any other information.

Police reported the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Detective Troy Carter at 772-467-6856 (office), 772-332-9646 (cell) or tcarter@fppd.org.

Information also can be supplied via Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

